Tron-like Electric Scooter Championship set for 2021 launch

The Electric Scooter Championship (eSC), the first international series, will stage its inaugural event in 2021 in major cities featuring specially built high-speed electric scooters, organisers said on Tuesday.

Professional eSC teams and riders will compete using purpose-built scooters capable of touching the 100km/h mark.

The series, developed to make international racing more accessible and affordable, will feature a diverse mix of participants, including motor racing drivers, cyclists, skaters, snowboarders and e-sports racers.

"As the world increasingly looks to sport for leadership in social responsibility, we're also seeing a growing requirement for conventional motorsport to adapt, develop and diversify," said Lucas di Grassi, Formula E racer and eSC Ambassador.