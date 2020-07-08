Motorsport

Tron-like Electric Scooter Championship set for 2021 launch

08 July 2020 - 09:21 By Reuters
Neon light suits and helmets are straight out of the movie 'Tron'.
Image: Supplied

The Electric Scooter Championship (eSC), the first international series, will stage its inaugural event in 2021 in major cities featuring specially built high-speed electric scooters, organisers said on Tuesday.

Professional eSC teams and riders will compete using purpose-built scooters capable of touching the 100km/h mark.

The series, developed to make international racing more accessible and affordable, will feature a diverse mix of participants, including motor racing drivers, cyclists, skaters, snowboarders and e-sports racers.

"As the world increasingly looks to sport for leadership in social responsibility, we're also seeing a growing requirement for conventional motorsport to adapt, develop and diversify," said Lucas di Grassi, Formula E racer and eSC Ambassador.

Affordable electric scooters provide an even playing field and speeds of up to 100km/h.
Image: Supplied

"The concept of a new series, operating on a global scale with professional participants yet running with a carbon-zero footprint, is a fascinating glimpse toward a more accessible and sustainable way to go racing."

The eSC said the long-term vision was to provide an affordable transportation solution with zero emissions.

"As a racer, I want to create a series that has all the thrill and intensity of the motorsport series we all grew up with, but with the costs and responsibility that make it accessible and appealing to everyone," said Alex Wurz, former Formula One racer and eSC Safety Ambassador. 

