Valtteri Bottas sets his sights on historic Austrian double

Valtteri Bottas can make Formula One history in Austria on Sunday as the first driver to win twice at the same circuit in a single season, but the Finn knows plenty can change in the space of a week.

The first Styrian Grand Prix, named after the southern Austrian state that surrounds Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, is a new name for a familiar race.

For the first time, a circuit is hosting back-to-back races — a situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Bottas, winner of last Sunday's Austrian opener from pole position, has a good chance of doing the double.

The race will again be without spectators, but those expecting the second race to be the same as the first in all other respects are likely to be disappointed.

“The reality is that we were fortunate to finish the race,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said of the electrical problems experienced last Sunday.