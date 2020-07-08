Motorsport

Valtteri Bottas sets his sights on historic Austrian double

08 July 2020 - 19:09 By Reuters
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday in Spielberg, Austria.
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas can make Formula One history in Austria on Sunday as the first driver to win twice at the same circuit in a single season, but the Finn knows plenty can change in the space of a week.

The first Styrian Grand Prix, named after the southern Austrian state that surrounds Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, is a new name for a familiar race.

For the first time, a circuit is hosting back-to-back races — a situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Bottas, winner of last Sunday's Austrian opener from pole position, has a good chance of doing the double.

The race will again be without spectators, but those expecting the second race to be the same as the first in all other respects are likely to be disappointed.

“The reality is that we were fortunate to finish the race,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said of the electrical problems experienced last Sunday.

Valtteri Bottas wins season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria

Finland's Valtteri Bottas drove his Mercedes to victory in the coronavirus-delayed season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday
Sport
3 days ago

“Reliability caused us real concern and it is something we are working on as our highest priority. In a shorter season with a yet-to-be-determined number of races, every point counts, so we need to improve quickly on that front.”

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Bottas's teammate, was hampered by both a three-place grid drop and a time penalty last Sunday. That particular lightning is unlikely to strike twice.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner in 2018 and 2019 at his team's home circuit, and Alex Albon would have to be doubly unlucky to draw blanks for a second weekend in a row.

“Whatever we found wasn’t perfect last weekend we can improve this week,” said Verstappen. “It looks like it could rain this week and I’m not sure anybody knows how competitive they are in the wet with these new cars, so that could be interesting.”

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris, who took surprise podiums in a race of only 11 finishers, may struggle to repeat that success — even if Ferrari are speeding up planned updates.

“One thing I've learnt about race cars in 20 years or something of doing this, whether its go-karts or F1, is a track can change from one day to the next,” said Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, who failed to finish last Sunday.

“A car can feel great one day and not great the next. Things can change ... I'm not promising a completely different scenario, but I wouldn't also promise the same. I wouldn't bet exactly on a copy-paste,” added the Australian.

Poland's Robert Kubica and Britain's Jack Aitken, reserve drivers for Alfa Romeo and Williams respectively, will join Friday's first practice.

READ MORE:

Age is not the issue, says returning Alonso

Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said age was not the issue after securing a comeback deal with Renault to race into his 40s
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ferrari to bring forward F1 upgrades to second Austrian race

Ferrari are planning to speed up the introduction of upgrades to their under-performing Formula One car after a difficult season-opening race in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn

Sebastian Vettel endured a nightmare start to the season in Austria on Sunday and Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn suggested ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. Powerful new BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models arrive in SA New Models
  3. How to take care of your car battery during winter news
  4. WATCH | Bugatti Chiron Super Sport breaks 490km/h barrier news
  5. New Ford Ranger Raptor rumoured to come with powerful V6 engines New Models

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares 'more than 1.5 million' gravesites as province braces for ...
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X