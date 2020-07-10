Motorsport

MotoGP cancels Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin

10 July 2020 - 17:00 By Reuters
Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and Repsol Honda Team on track during the MotoGP at Circuit of The Americas on April 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Chris Covatta/Getty Images

MotoGP announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Friday due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously postponed, the race had not been given a firm date on the revised calendar and was one of four long-haul races remaining in play.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed,” MotoGP said in a statement.

The same Circuit of the Americas also hosts an annual Formula One grand prix but that remains uncertain for this year with a partial 10-race calendar so far featuring only European races.

Texas coronavirus cases rose by 10,709 on Thursday to a total of 240,255 — the state's biggest daily increase since the pandemic started.

