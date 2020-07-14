Motorsport

Britain's Sam Bird to join Jaguar Formula E team

14 July 2020 - 13:20 By Reuters
Sam Bird will be joining Jaguar for season seven of Formula E.
Image: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Britain's Sam Bird, the only driver to have won a Formula E race in every year of the all-electric series, is joining the Jaguar team for season seven that is due to start in Chile in January.

Jaguar announced on Tuesday that the 33-year-old, a former Mercedes Formula One reserve driver currently racing for Envision Virgin, will become New Zealander Mitch Evans's team mate.

"We now have two proven race winners who are capable of enabling us to challenge for both team and driver championship titles next season," said Jaguar team director James Barclay.

Bird has won nine ePrix to date, with five pole positions and 18 podium finishes from 63 starts. Season seven is due to start in Santiago on January 16 2021.

