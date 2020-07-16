Motorsport

Government gives local motorsport the green light

16 July 2020 - 16:54 By Motoring Reporter
Motorsport South Africa (MSA) announced on Thursday that it has received full permission to resume racing.
Image: Supplied

Motorsport South Africa (MSA) announced on Thursday that it has received full permission to resume all of its sanctioned motorsport events.

It said it would do so once suitable arrangements have been made with the relevant event organisers to ensure that their events can be run in a safe and responsible manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa granted the permission following a formal submission by the association regarding the safe resumption of MSA-sanctioned motorsport events.

The department prescribed a number of conditions. These include:

  • a restriction on spectators;
  • the presence of a Covid-19 compliance officer at events;
  • strict cleaning protocols;
  • compulsory wearing of face masks at all times; and
  • temperature screening of all attendees at motorsport events.

“We are very thankful to the department and the minister for the constructive way in which they engaged with us to find solutions and for allowing us to restart motor racing,” said MSA chairperson Anton Roux.

“Motor racing is a vibrant sporting code and an important contributor to the livelihood of many businesses and racing venues.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have placed additional obligations on MSA and our member organisations, but we have been preparing for our expected restart and look forward to working with event organisers and competitors to restart in a safe and timely manner,” said CEO Adrian Scholtz.

Scholtz said the MSA would also work hard to support each of its various motorsport categories to communicate with its members and to reconfigure the 2020 racing calendar.

