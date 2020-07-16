Sergio Perez 'contacted' by rival F1 team amid Vettel rumours

Mexican Sergio Perez said teams in and outside the Formula One paddock had contacted him amid speculation he could be replaced at Racing Point next season by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The 30-year-old driver has a long-term contract — something he noted repeatedly in a Thursday video news conference at the Hungarian Grand Prix — but media reports are persistent in suggesting Vettel is set for the seat.

The German is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year, destination unknown.

“I know I've got a contract,” Perez told reporters. “During the week obviously the rumours came out and we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock. I won't say names.

“Also other teams in other categories, which was quite a surprise because we have a contract for the next years here. At the moment there are just rumours around. Nothing more to add from my side, other than we got a contract in place.”