Motorsport

Marquez tops practice times in Jerez for season-opening MotoGP

17 July 2020 - 17:45 By afp.com
Honda's world champion Marc Marquez topped the time sheets after Friday's two practice sessions ahead of the delayed MotoGP curtain-raiser in Jerez.
Honda's world champion Marc Marquez topped the time sheets after Friday's two practice sessions ahead of the delayed MotoGP curtain-raiser in Jerez.
Image: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Honda's world champion Marc Marquez topped the time sheets after Friday's two practice sessions ahead of the delayed MotoGP curtain-raiser in Jerez.

Yamaha's satellite SRT riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo took the honours in the afternoon session, but could not better Marquez's effort in cooler conditions in the morning.

Track temperatures soared to 54 °C for the second session, with similar blistering conditions forecast for Sunday's Spanish MotoGP in Andalusia.

Marquez, and his younger brother Alex, who has joined him at Honda for the season, both came off their bikes in second practice, but both were quickly back on board, unscathed.

Quartararo's promising performance came after the Frenchman was forced to sit out 20 minutes of the first session because of a penalty.

Third in second practice came Brad Binder, the South African MotoGP rookie on a KTM.

The 2020 MotoGP world championship finally gets under way on Sunday, behind closed doors and more than four months late, with Spaniard Marquez going for a seventh top-class title to match Valentino Rossi.

Jerez in Spain hosts the first two races a week apart. The championship will then move to the Czech Republic for one race, and then to Austria for the next two, probably still without spectators.

Saturday sees a third practice session before qualifying.

Combined first and second practice times at Jerez

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1 min 37.350 sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.024s, 3. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.088, 4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.121, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.131, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.137, 7. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.219, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.362, 9. Iker Lecuona (ESP/KTM-Tech3) 0.364, 10. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.573, 11. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.590, 15. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.802

READ MORE

Same elephant, different room for Grosjean and Haas F1 boss

French driver Romain Grosjean and Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner each detected a metaphorical elephant in the room at the Hungarian ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Ferrari and McLaren ready to sign new F1 agreement

Ferrari and McLaren, historically Formula One's two most successful teams, signalled on Friday they were ready to sign a new 'Concorde Agreement' ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

SA's Brad Binder third quickest in MotoGP practice

KTM rider just over one-tenth off first place on the eve of his MotoGP debut.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news
  2. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  3. Everything you need to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross New Models
  4. AA #ExtendtheLicence petition expected to exceed 20,000 signatures this week news
  5. These were the 15 fastest-selling used vehicles in June Features

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X