WATCH | SA's Brad Binder is revved up for his MotoGP debut this weekend

In winning the Moto3 title in 2016, Brad Binder became just the third motorcycle grand prix world champion from South Africa, after Jon Ekerold and Kork Ballington.

After a long delay due to Covid-19, the 2020 MotoGP season gets under way at this weekend's Spanish MotoGP in Jerez, and the Potchefstroom-born Binder will make his debut in the top-tier MotoGP class with the Red Bull KTM works team.

In this video he talks about what it means for him to line up against motorcycle racing's superstars, including his childhood hero Valentino Rossi.