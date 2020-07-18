Motorsport

Bottas leads Hamilton in final Hungarian GP practice

18 July 2020 - 15:22 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 18, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Valtteri Bottas led team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Finn set a time of one minute 15.437 seconds on a cloudy morning at the Hungaroring after Friday's rain, 0.42 quicker than six-time champion Hamilton and the fastest lap of the weekend.

Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez, whose car is a close copy of last year's title-winning Mercedes, was third on the time sheets.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lapped fourth fastest and Racing Point's Lance Stroll fifth on a track that was slippery early on from oil and cement dust left behind from an earlier Formula Three race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who started on pole position in Hungary last year, was sixth quickest.

Hamilton will be chasing his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory on Sunday to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time F1 record for the number of wins at the same grand prix.

The Briton is six points behind Bottas, who won the season-opener in Austria and finished second to Hamilton in the second race at the Red Bull Ring.

