Fabio Quartararo wins season-opening Spanish MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo became the first French rider to win a Moto Grand Prix since 1999 as he took the flag in the season-opening race in Spain on Sunday. Maverick Viñales finished second and Andrea Dovizioso third. Australia's Jack Miller crossed the line in fourth.

Quartararo, 21, who rides for the Yamaha satellite outfit, had started on pole position and his biggest threat, reigning world champion Marc Marquez, crashed out on lap 20.