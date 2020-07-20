Motorsport

Renault again protest Racing Point F1 cars

20 July 2020 - 08:16 By Reuters
Lance Stroll of Canada driving the controversial Racing Point RP20 Mercedes during the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 19 in Budapest.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

On Sunday Renault lodged an official protest for the second race in a row at the Hungarian Grand Prix against Formula One rivals Racing Point, questioning the legality of their Mercedes-lookalike car.

The French manufacturer team first protested after the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on July 12, with stewards investigating.

Repeat protests had been expected, with Renault allowed to continue to lodge them at all races until the matter is resolved.

Stewards said Renault were protesting the same brake ducts.

Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer told reporters the ducts were legal and the team would be using them again at the next British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"Brake ducts take a long time to design and make. They are very, very complicated. We have 886 individual drawings for our brake ducts," he said.

"I don't think it will go against us, but if it does for sure we'll appeal," he said.

"We didn't contravene any sporting or technical regulation with our brake duct, or any other part of the car for that matter."

This year's Racing Point car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" because of its striking similarity to last year's title-winning W10. The team have close ties with Mercedes and use the same engines and gearboxes.

Certain parts of Formula One cars are listed, however, meaning individual teams must design their own. The brake ducts were not listed last year, but they are for 2020.

Racing Point ended Sunday's race at the Hungaroring with both cars in the points, Canadian Lance Stroll finishing fourth and Mexican Sergio Perez seventh.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was eighth while team mate Esteban Ocon was 14th.

Racing Point are now fourth in the constructors' championship, one point behind third-placed McLaren. Renault are sixth. 

