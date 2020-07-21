Alex Zanardi transferred to specialist recovery centre

Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been transferred to a specialist recovery centre, a month after suffering serious head injuries in a handbike accident, the hospital treating him said on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old was placed in a medically-induced coma and has had three operations at Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital since the accident during a road race near the Italian city on June 19.

Zanardi is an inspirational figure in the worlds of motorsport and Paralympic endeavour, a hugely popular and positive competitor who returned from life-changing injuries with a smile.

The hospital said in a statement that Zanardi's sedation had been suspended, allowing him to be transferred.