W Series could support more F1 races next year

The all-female W Series could support more Formula One grands prix next year than the two American rounds already announced and has backup plans in the event of a split from the German Touring Car championship (DTM).

The series has cancelled its second season due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is working towards a return in 2021 with races on the US and Mexican Formula One grand prix programmes confirmed.

"We are speaking to a number of series at the moment," series founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir told reporters on Wednesday when asked about next year's calendar.

"Our desire is to race internationally and as wide geographically as we possibly can."

Formula One, with races in Asia, the Middle East and Europe as well as the Americas, fits the bill.