Hockenheim ruled out for F1 this year, says circuit boss

Hockenheim will not host a Formula One race this year after being mooted as a possible stand-in on a calendar ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, the German circuit's manager Jorn Teske said on Thursday.

Teske told Reuters that a crowd ban had been a sticking point, with Formula One hoping to allow spectators back later in the year after the championship started this month behind closed doors.

"A decision was taken after weeks and months talking to Formula One," he said. "At the end they decided not to come to us, so all efforts came to nothing - but that's life."

Teske had said in May that Hockenheim was ready to step in if British quarantine restrictions prevented Silverstone from hosting a F1 race and so long as it was commercially viable.

Silverstone is hosting races on back-to-back weekends starting on August 2 but Hockenheim, whose German Grand Prix was not on the original 2020 calendar, had continued the talks.