Motorsport

Marquez declared fit to race in Jerez a week after breaking arm

23 July 2020 - 15:40 By Reuters
Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team has been declared fit to race in this weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team has been declared fit to race in this weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix.
Image: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has been declared fit to race in this weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix in Jerez, Spain, two days after undergoing surgery on a broken right arm, officials said on Thursday.

Marquez sustained the injury when he crashed four laps from the end of the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in the same city last Sunday.

The Spaniard underwent an operation in Barcelona on Tuesday, which involved fixing a titanium plate internally to his right humerus.

The radial nerve was not affected, however, in a boost for the Repsol Honda rider's hopes of an early return.

"Marquez arrived at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Thursday morning from Barcelona and has since passed the eagerly anticipated fitness test, which will now see him take to the circuit on board his RC213V this weekend," MotoGP said in a statement.

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, who missed the season opener due to a fractured wrist in a crash during a warm-up session last Sunday, has also been passed fit to race.

Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins has also cleared physical checks to race this weekend, after dislocating his right shoulder in a crash in qualifying last weekend.

READ MORE:

Marquez hoping to ride in Andalucia five days after surgery

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will undergo a medical check-up on Thursday to determine whether he is fit enough to line up in Sunday's Andalucia Grand ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Indy 500 to reduce capacity to 25% for August 23 race

Mandatory masks and temperature screenings are among the many Covid-19 safety measures that will be in place at next month's Indianapolis 500, where ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

W Series could support more F1 races next year

The all-female W Series could support more Formula One grands prix next year than the two American rounds already announced and has backup plans in ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ford Mustang sells for world record R63.4m on auction news
  2. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news
  3. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  4. Six things you need to know about the new Land Rover Defender 110 New Models
  5. REVIEW | The 2020 Suzuki S-Presso is a budget car marvel Reviews

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X