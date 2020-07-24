Alex Zanardi returning to intensive care in Milan

Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was returning to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries.

The 53-year-old underwent three operations at Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital after being placed in an induced coma after the June 19 accident while taking part in a road race on a handbike.

He was moved last Tuesday to the Villa Beretta centre in northern Italy, but they issued a statement on Friday saying his condition was unstable and they were arranging a transfer to Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

The San Raffaele press office said Zanardi had yet to arrive.

A double Champ Car champion in the US, Zanardi had to have both of his legs amputated above the knee after a horrific crash in a race in Germany in September 2001.

He recovered to return to the track in touring cars before later taking up paracycling and winning four Paralympic gold medals.