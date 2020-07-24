Motorsport

Alex Zanardi returning to intensive care in Milan

24 July 2020 - 17:13 By Reuters
Italian racing driver Alex Zanardi returned to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries sustained during a handbike accident.
Image: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori via Getty Images

Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was returning to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries.

The 53-year-old underwent three operations at Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital after being placed in an induced coma after the June 19 accident while taking part in a road race on a handbike.

He was moved last Tuesday to the Villa Beretta centre in northern Italy, but they issued a statement on Friday saying his condition was unstable and they were arranging a transfer to Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

The San Raffaele press office said Zanardi had yet to arrive.

A double Champ Car champion in the US, Zanardi had to have both of his legs amputated above the knee after a horrific crash in a race in Germany in September 2001.

He recovered to return to the track in touring cars before later taking up paracycling and winning four Paralympic gold medals.

