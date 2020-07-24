Brad Binder third quickest in Friday MotoGP practice

SA’s Brad Binder was third fastest in the combined two practice session held on Friday for this weekend’s Andalucia MotoGP in Spain.

The Red Bull KTM rider, competing in only his second MotoGP this weekend, was 0.3 seconds off the pace of Maverick Viñales who set the pace with a 1:37.063 on his factory Yamaha, with Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi second.

Binder finished 13th and in the points in his MotoGP debut at the same circuit in last weekend’s season opener, but had been running 8th before a mistake under braking made him drop down the order.

It’s looking like another closely contested weekend at the Jerez circuit with the top 16 covered by less than a second.

Marc Marquez sat out Friday's practice sessions as he continues to recover from a surgery on a broken right arm sustained in last weekend's Jerez MotoGP.

Top 10 combined (practice 1 and 2):