Motorsport

F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio

Imola, Nürburgring and Portugal's Portimao added to the calendar

24 July 2020 - 16:30 By Reuters
All four American F1 Grands Prix have been struck off the 2020 race calendar.
All four American F1 Grands Prix have been struck off the 2020 race calendar.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Formula One scrapped all four of this season's races in the Americas due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nürburgring, to the calendar.

While previously scheduled grands prix in Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil were cancelled, Formula One said in a statement that Portugal's Portimao will host a race for the first time.

“Due to the fluid nature of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe, it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada this season,” it said.

The cancellations take the tally of races axed from the original 2020 calendar to 11. The other casualties of Covid are Australia, France, Monaco, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan.

The revised schedule now has 13 rounds, with Formula One aiming for a reduced championship of between 15 and 18 with final races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

Fifteen grands prix is the minimum needed to fulfil television contracts.

China's postponed race in Shanghai is also expected to be cancelled but Vietnam remains in play and there has been talk of returning to Malaysia's Sepang.

Formula One, whose commercial rights are held by US-based Liberty Media, said it looked forward to returning to the Americas next season.

The US on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections since the first US case was documented in January, according to a Reuters tally.

Texas, which was due to host the US Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on October 25, has been one of the states hardest hit by the resurgent coronavirus.

Brazil, with total confirmed cases of nearly 2.3 million, has the world's worst outbreak of Covid-19 outside the US while Mexico ranks fourth in the world for fatalities.

Formula One said the Nürburgring would host the Eifel Grand Prix, named after the German region, on October 11 — giving champions Mercedes a home race.

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on October 25 at the Algarve circuit, the country's first race since 1996, and Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on November — giving Italy three races for the first time.

The others are at Monza and Mugello, the latter owned by Ferrari and due to host the Italian team's 1,000th world championship grand prix in September.

The only other occasion one country has hosted three races in the same season was 1982, when the US had grands prix at Long Beach, Detroit and Las Vegas.

Imola previously hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and San Marino Grand Prix from 1981 to 2006. Brazil's triple world champion Ayrton Senna died there in 1994 while driving for Williams.

The old Nürburgring was a famous pre-World War Two venue for grand prix racing and the remodelled circuit last featured in the Formula One world championship in 2013. The circuit sank into insolvency in 2012 and then changed ownership in 2014.

In its long history, the rural circuit has hosted races variously designated as the German, European and Luxembourg Grands Prix.

READ MORE

Hockenheim ruled out for F1 this year, says circuit boss

Hockenheim will not host a Formula One race this year after being mooted as a possible stand-in on a calendar ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Marquez declared fit to race in Jerez a week after breaking arm

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has been declared fit to race at this weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix in Jerez, two days after undergoing surgery on a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Indy 500 to reduce capacity to 25% for August 23 race

Mandatory masks and temperature screenings are among the many Covid-19 safety measures that will be in place at next month's Indianapolis 500, where ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ford Mustang sells for world record R63.4m on auction news
  2. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news
  3. Fancy an all-electric Mk1 Golf GTI? VW is working on it Features
  4. BMW design chief explains that controversial new 4 Series grille Features
  5. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X