Viñales and Rossi lead practice runs for Andalucia MotoGP

24 July 2020
Maverick Viñales topped the timesheets for Yamaha in Friday's two free practice sessions ahead of this weekend's Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez.
Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi led the pack in Friday's two free practice sessions ahead of this weekend's Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez.

Viñales, who finished second in last weekend's delayed opening race of the season at the same circuit, posted a time of one minute, 37.063 seconds to pip Italian teammate Rossi, who finished 0.142 sec back in second.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo had a disappointing day on his Yamaha-SRT, finishing 14th.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez did not take part in Friday's sessions, though he has been declared fit to race despite a broken arm, on which he had surgery on Tuesday after crashing heavily in the first GP.

Fellow Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Cal Crutchlow (Honda-LCR) took part in practice despite suffering injuries in the opening race.

Rins, who dislocated his shoulder, was 21st fastest, just behind Crutchlow who fractured his wrist.

Two more free practice sessions and qualifying are scheduled for Saturday. The race on Sunday will start at 1200 GMT.

Combined first and second practice times ahead of the Andalucia MotoGP at Jerez:

1. Maverick Viñales (ESP/Yamaha) 1 min 37.063 sec,

2. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 0.142,

3. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 0.307,

4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.353,

5. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.379,

6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.429,

7. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.503,

8. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.529,

9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.672, 10. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.676

