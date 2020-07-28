Motorsport

Beating Ferrari would be big boost for McLaren, says Norris

28 July 2020 - 07:07 By Reuters
Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lando Norris has enjoyed teasing his McLaren team mate Carlos Sainz about how the Ferrari-bound Spaniard could be joining a slower team next season, but the Briton is also serious.

Norris believes McLaren have a real chance of finishing ahead of Ferrari in the Formula One constructors' championship this season.

If they do, the 20-year-old Briton has no doubt about how much it would mean for morale.

McLaren are third overall after three races while Ferrari, last year's runners-up, are fifth.

“We have an opportunity to beat Ferrari. We have an opportunity to fight them throughout the season,” Norris told reporters ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“I think it would mean a lot to us as a team to take the next step and beat a team that's been front-running for a few years, for many years, to show the progress we have made.

“It would give us a bit more of that drive to continue on and beat them into the future.”

McLaren are the sport's second most successful team in terms of wins and titles after Ferrari but have not won a race since 2012.

They are back on the up, however, with Norris fourth overall after three races and taking his first F1 podium in Austria this month.

“We still have our upgrade to come. Ferrari seem to be in a difficult position at the moment with what they are trying to do and achieve,” said Norris.

“They had their big upgrades, or a lot of them, for Budapest so it is looking more hopeful than we were expecting because they are performing nowhere near what we are used to.”

Sainz is moving to Ferrari in 2021 to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, adding spice to the current track battle.

“There have been jokes made, but nothing which is rubbing it in. I know how karma works and how easily things can go the opposite way,” said Norris of the banter between him and Sainz.

“I think we're going to go to some races this season where Ferrari will beat us quite easily and Carlos will be the one saying 'Look who's laughing now’.

“I know that Formula One can change and they will probably do a very good job to return back to their normal ways of being very competitive.” 

READ MORE

Renault again protest Racing Point F1 cars

On Sunday Renault lodged an official protest for the second race in a row at the Hungarian Grand Prix against Formula One rivals Racing Point, ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Vettel finds reason to smile for Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel found cause for optimism on Saturday after he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified fifth and sixth for the Hungarian ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Red Bull see Albon getting 'stronger and stronger'

Red Bull see plenty of untapped potential in Alex Albon and are happy with the British-born Thai, according to team boss Christian Horner.
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news
  2. Fancy an all-electric Mk1 Golf GTI? VW is working on it Features
  3. BMW design chief explains that controversial new 4 Series grille Features
  4. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  5. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X