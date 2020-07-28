Ferrari chairman John Elkann backs Mattia Binotto, sets 2022 target

Misfiring Ferrari have complete confidence in team boss Mattia Binotto but cannot expect to return to winning ways in Formula One before 2022, company chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.

The team are Formula One's oldest and most successful, but the current car is too slow and they are fifth overall after the season's first three races.

"The reality is that our car is not competitive. You've seen it on the track and you'll see it again," Elkann said in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Today we are laying the foundations to be competitive and get back to winning when the rules change in 2022. I am sure of this."

Ferrari were runners-up last season, but Mercedes have won an unprecedented six successive drivers' and constructors' titles and are favourites to make it seven this year after a dominant start.