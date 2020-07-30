Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over antiracism protests

Romain Grosjean and Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday they had cleared the air after the six-time Formula One champion accused the Haas driver of wanting to drop antiracism protests.

Mercedes driver Hamilton had spoken critically of Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), following a rushed and disorganised gesture before the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19.

“He doesn't think it's important to do it. He's one of them that thinks that it was done once and that's all we need to do,” the Briton, Formula One's only black driver and prominent among those taking a knee, said at the time.

Grosjean told reporters at the British Grand Prix that he had a 45-minute phone conversation with Hamilton on the Tuesday after the race.

“I said to Lewis, 'Look, maybe I did it wrong,'" he said.