Hamilton aims to stay in F1 for 'at least' three more years

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is hoping to stay in Formula One for at least three more years, with the Covid-19 pandemic and racial issues providing energy and motivation.

The Mercedes driver, now 35 and out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the year, holds a string of records and is set to surpass Michael Schumacher's seven titles and 91 wins.

“In terms of how long I go, that's a bit of an unknown,” Hamilton told reporters at the British Grand Prix on Thursday.

“I would say that the Covid lockdown, when we had the first part of the season cancelled, whilst it was a negative in many, many ways, in some ways it gave a lot of life, a lot of energy to focus on some other things.

“That bit of time off was really a bit of breathing space. It gave me a renewed bit of energy to perhaps go longer,” added the Briton, who can take a record seventh home win at Silverstone this weekend.