Motorsport

Italian Grand Prix at Monza to run without spectators

30 July 2020 - 08:47 By Reuters
Organisers said on Wednesday that the 2020 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza will run sans spectators.
Organisers said on Wednesday that the 2020 Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza will run sans spectators.
Image: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This year's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza, a highlight of the calendar for diehard Ferrari fans, will be held without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Italian Grand Prix website said tickets would be fully refunded.

“The 2020 edition of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from September 4-6 will be held behind closed doors, that is without spectators,” it added.

The blow is likely to be lessened, however, by Italy being handed three races this season for the first time — the others being at Imola and Ferrari-owned Mugello, neither racetrack far from the team's Maranello factory.

Ferrari are also struggling this year, languishing fifth in the standings.

The first three races of the season that started this month in Austria have been held behind closed doors, with Britain's Silverstone hosting two more without spectators this weekend and next.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only races to have appeared on every calendar since the world championship started in 1950.

Monza, a temple to all things Ferrari, usually provides one of the sport's great atmospheres with the start-finish straight a sea of red after the race as fans flood the track to get close to the overhead podium.

Last year's race was won by Ferrari's young Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Formula One is hoping to have spectators at other races in September and beyond, with tickets on sale for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

READ MORE

Hamilton aims for three wins in a row without a crowd

Lewis Hamilton can celebrate a record-stretching seventh British Grand Prix win on Sunday, but the Formula One leader will be doing none of the usual ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Ferrari chairman John Elkann backs Mattia Binotto, sets 2022 target

Misfiring Ferrari have complete confidence in team boss Mattia Binotto but cannot expect to return to winning ways in Formula One before 2022, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Beating Ferrari would be big boost for McLaren, says Norris

Lando Norris has enjoyed teasing his McLaren team mate Carlos Sainz about how the Ferrari-bound Spaniard could be joining a slower team next season, ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Nissan Navara engine overhaul turns nasty Features
  3. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  4. WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela news
  5. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X