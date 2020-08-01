Motorsport

British GP weekend 'can't get much worse', says Vettel

01 August 2020 - 21:36 By Reuters
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during free practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during free practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.
Image: FIA Pool/PA Images via Getty Images

Ferrari's former winner Sebastian Vettel qualified only 10th for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, but the German was at least optimistic that his weekend could not get much worse.

The four times world champion with Red Bull, and two times winner at Silverstone including in 2018 with Ferrari, endured a frustrating Friday when he was sidelined by an intercooler problem and a change of pedals.

More problems surfaced in Saturday practice, and his final lap in qualifying was deleted because his car exceeded track limits.

Team mate Charles Leclerc meanwhile put his car on the second row, in fourth place.

"I had a lot of trouble finding the rhythm...I am relatively confident that tomorrow will be better," Vettel told Channel Four television.

"How much, I don't know. I can't promise anything, but it can't get much worse."

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, destination unknown, and he said it had not been an easy year so far.

"Obviously now the races come very quick. So that can be a pain but can also be a blessing," he told Sky F1.

"The first (race) weekend was trouble, the second weekend didn't really happen. The third weekend was sort of the first smooth weekend, and now we're in trouble again.

"So it's been a bit of a rough start, but you know, there's not much choice."

The German is 10th overall after three races with nine points, compared with Leclerc's 18. The pair collided on the opening lap of the second race in Austria, the Styrian Grand Prix, with both retiring.

Hamilton takes pole for home British GP

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday
Motoring
7 hours ago

Racing Point boss says F1 Covid-19 code may need tightening

Formula One teams may need to keep drivers within protective 'bubbles' all season after Sergio Perez contracted Covid-19 following a trip home to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hulkenberg back in F1 after Perez fails Covid-19 test

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace Racing Point driver Sergio Perez at this weekend's British Formula One Grand Prix after the Mexican was ruled ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news
  2. REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Touareg is an underrated luxury SUV Reviews
  3. REVIEW | 2020 BMW X5 M50i offers near 'M Competition' performance at a keener ... Reviews
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Nissan Navara engine overhaul turns nasty Features
  5. WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela news

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X