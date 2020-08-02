Motorsport

Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

02 August 2020 - 17:03 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on the last lap with a puncture during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on August 02, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday.

In an astonishing finish to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Briton stretched his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, and would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.

Hamilton's team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th.

