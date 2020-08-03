Motorsport

Brawn hails Hamilton's 'mind-blowing' three-wheeled win

03 August 2020 - 19:18 By Reuters
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton drives with a puncture before winning the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton drives with a puncture before winning the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.
Image: FIA Pool/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn has hailed Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix win, on three wheels and a flat tyre, as "absolutely mind-blowing".

Hamilton's front left deflated on the last lap while leading Sunday's race, leaving the six-time Formula One champion 3.8km from the finish with Red Bull's Max Verstappen chasing hard after pitting for fresh soft tyres.

Data provided by Mercedes showed Hamilton completed the final lap only 22 seconds slower than he had raced the previous one.

He went through the high-speed Copse and Stowe corners with the puncture at 141km/h and 133km/h respectively and reached 230km/h on the Hangar Straight with the front tyre already destroyed.

Todt has mixed feelings on Hamilton smashing Schumacher's records

Jean Todt, who presided over Michael Schumacher's golden years at Ferrari, says he'd congratulate Lewis Hamilton if he breaks the German's F1 ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

"Lewis's race looked a cakewalk until the last lap of the race. It wasn't of course, because he was driving superbly for the whole of the race," said Brawn, Formula One's managing director for motorsport.

"He reached 230km/h on the straight with only three wheels, and a front left tyre flailing around - absolutely mind-blowing.

"He judged it to perfection to win the race by a few seconds ... a brilliant example of the amazing talents and bravery of Lewis."

Pirelli are conducting an investigation into what happened, and whether sharp debris or wear was to blame, with Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas and McLaren's Carlos Sainz also suffering late failures.

READ MORE:

Mercedes deserved to win and no regrets, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen said Mercedes deserved to win Sunday's British Grand Prix, and he had no regrets about a late pit stop that brought him a point for ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Renault protest Racing Point for the third time

Renault protested Formula One rivals Racing Point for the third time on Sunday, a move that was expected pending a stewards' decision on the legality ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news
  2. REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Touareg is an underrated luxury SUV Reviews
  3. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  4. REVIEW | 2020 BMW X5 M50i offers near 'M Competition' performance at a keener ... Reviews
  5. Motorists, this is how likely you are to be hijacked living in SA Features

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X