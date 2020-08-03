Motorsport

Renault protest Racing Point for the third time

03 August 2020 - 08:08 By Reuters
This year's Racing Point car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" because of its striking similarity to last year's title-winning W10.
This year's Racing Point car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" because of its striking similarity to last year's title-winning W10.
Image: FIA Pool/PA Images via Getty Images

Renault protested against Formula One rivals Racing Point for the third time on Sunday, a move that was expected pending a stewards' decision on the legality of the Silverstone-based team's 2020 Mercedes-lookalike car.

Renault had previously protested after the Styrian and Hungarian grands prix.

The French manufacturer can continue lodging protests until the matter is resolved, with a hearing expected next week. The decision can then be appealed by either side.

Sunday's protest concerned only the car of Canadian driver Lance Stroll, who finished ninth since German Nico Hulkenberg was unable to start.

The German was replacing Mexican Sergio Perez, who tested positive for Covid-19.

This year's Racing Point car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" because of its striking similarity to last year's title-winning W10.

Racing Point, who use Mercedes engines and gearboxes, have been open in stating they copied the 2019 Mercedes but within the regulations.

Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday
Motoring
18 hours ago

British GP weekend 'can't get much worse', says Vettel

Ferrari's former winner Sebastian Vettel qualified only 10th for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, but the German was at least optimistic that his ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Racing Point boss says F1 Covid-19 code may need tightening

Formula One teams may need to keep drivers within protective 'bubbles' all season after Sergio Perez contracted Covid-19 following a trip home to ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news
  2. REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Touareg is an underrated luxury SUV Reviews
  3. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  4. REVIEW | 2020 BMW X5 M50i offers near 'M Competition' performance at a keener ... Reviews
  5. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news

Latest Videos

Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...
Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
X