British GP tyre problems due to wear on long final stint

A tyre problem that nearly cost Lewis Hamilton a record seventh British Grand Prix victory last weekend was due to a particularly long final stint on one set, Pirelli said on Tuesday.

Six-time Formula One world champion Hamilton won the race at Silverstone on three wheels and a flat tyre after his front left deflated on the final lap with some 3.8 km between him and the finish.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas dropped from second to 11th after a similar problem a lap earlier, while McLaren's Carlos Sainz plunged from fourth to 13th.

"The key reason is down to a set of individual race circumstances that led to an extremely long use of the second set of tyres," sole supplier Pirelli said in a statement after conducting an initial analysis.