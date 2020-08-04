Motorsport

Imola F1 race to be condensed with no Friday practice

04 August 2020 - 20:46 By Reuters
Formula One last raced at Imola back in 2006.
Formula One last raced at Imola back in 2006.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Formula One's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Italy, in November will be condensed into two days without Friday practice, the sport said on Tuesday.

Session times for the November 1 race show only one 90-minute free practice session scheduled before qualifying on the Saturday.

Formula One race weekends usually feature two practice sessions on the Friday, with a third on Saturday followed by qualifying.

Imola, previously home to the San Marino Grand Prix and returning after a 14-year absence, was added to the calendar in July to increase the number of rounds after cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the third F1 race in Italy this season after Monza and Mugello. 

READ MORE:

British GP tyre problems due to wear on long final stint

A tyre problem that nearly cost Lewis Hamilton a record seventh British Grand Prix victory last weekend was due to a particularly long final stint on ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Racing Point say 'Pink Mercedes' tag has gone too far

Racing Point's Formula One car has been dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes' because it looks like a clone of last year's title-winner but the ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Brawn hails Hamilton's 'mind-blowing' three-wheeled win

Former Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn has hailed Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix win, on three wheels and a flat tyre, as 'absolutely ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news
  2. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  3. Motorists, this is how likely you are to be hijacked living in SA Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Touareg is an underrated luxury SUV Reviews
  5. Extreme new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is track only supercar New Models

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X