Motorsport

Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm, replaced by Bradl

Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm, replaced by Bradl

04 August 2020 - 14:09 By Reuters
Maquez will miss this weekend's Czech MotoGP after another operation to his broken arm.
Maquez will miss this weekend's Czech MotoGP after another operation to his broken arm.
Image: Reuters

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss Sunday's Czech Grand Prix after having a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team confirmed on Tuesday.

Spaniard Marquez had fresh surgery on Monday to replace a damaged titanium plate inserted after he broke his right arm in the July 19 season-opening race in Spain.

The team had said that the 27-year-old, who tried to return for the second race in Jerez but withdrew without qualifying, would stay in the hospital in Barcelona for 48 hours before being discharged.

“After a heroic return just four days after surgery in Jerez, Marc Marquez will miss the Brno race with Stefan Bradl joining the Repsol Honda Team alongside Alex Marquez,” the Repsol Honda Team said in a statement.

“After undergoing a second operation ... Marquez and HRC have decided the world champion will not ride in the Czech Republic in order for him to recover more.

“In his place, HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will mount the Honda RC213V.”

Bradl has claimed three top 10 finishes at Brno from his seven starts in the MotoGP class and only once missed out on points, the team added.

The Czech race is in Brno, with Petronas Yahama's French rider Fabio Quartararo targeting a third victory in as many races this season.

READ MORE

Quartararo dominates again to win Andalucia MotoGP

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won for the second straight week at Jerez on Sunday as he dominated the Andalucia MotoGP while bikes crashed and broke ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Fabio Quartararo wins season-opening Spanish MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo became the first French rider to win a Moto Grand Prix since 1999 as he took the flag in the season-opening race in Spain on Sunday
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news
  2. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  3. Motorists, this is how likely you are to be hijacked living in SA Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Touareg is an underrated luxury SUV Reviews
  5. Extreme new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is track only supercar New Models

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X