Racing Point's Formula One car has been dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes' because it looks like a clone of last year's title-winner but the Silverstone-based team are hitting back at what they see as a misconception.

They say the similarity is skin deep and they deserve more respect.

Referring to 'Tracing Point' is an easy jibe that fails to reflect the reality, bosses argue, as stewards consider a series of Renault protests questioning the pink-liveried car's legality.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer and technical Andrew Green told Reuters in a video interview at last weekend's British Grand Prix that it was time to “give credit where credit was due”.

“Not for me so much, but for the guys in the factory, who worked really hard to develop this car to where it is and are still working hard to make further developments,” said Szafnauer.

“For their work to be discounted to say ‘Ah, you’ve copied', or 'plagiarised’ as I heard somebody say, it’s absolutely not true and it has gone too far.”

Renault have protested against Racing Point at the last three races, with their action focusing on the brake ducts which are 'listed parts' this year — meaning teams cannot use another competitor's design.

The French manufacturer has said the protest is also about Formula One's model for the future and what it means to be a constructor.

Rivals who agree with Renault, such as McLaren, accuse Racing Point of going beyond the spirit of the sport and want future regulations to rule out copycat cars. A decision, which can be appealed, is likely this week.

Brake ducts were not listed last year when Racing Point were designing their car with a new aerodynamic philosophy based on that of Mercedes — who provide their engines and gearbox — rather than Red Bull.