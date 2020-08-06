F1 champions Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2021

Valtteri Bottas looked forward to fighting for the Formula One world championship again next season after Mercedes announced on Thursday that the Finn would be racing for them until at least the end of 2021.

The news was expected, with champions Mercedes having made clear they intended to retain the 30-year-old Finn for a fifth successive season in what is likely to be an unchanged lineup.

Mercedes are also expected to continue with six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

It closes another door for Sebastian Vettel, who is being dropped by Ferrari at the end of this season and has yet to find a seat for next year. However the German is being linked to a drive with Racing Point, which will be renamed Aston Martin next year, and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Thursday that this announcement was imminent.