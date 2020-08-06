Motorsport

Perez could race in 70th Anniversary GP after quarantine

06 August 2020 - 16:25 By Reuters
There's a chance that Racing Point's Sergio Perez might be declared fit enough to race at Silverstone this weekend. Perez was last week diagnosed with Covid-19.
There's a chance that Racing Point's Sergio Perez might be declared fit enough to race at Silverstone this weekend. Perez was last week diagnosed with Covid-19.
Image: David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Racing Point said Sergio Perez could race in Sunday's 70th Anniversary Formula One Grand Prix after completing his quarantine following a positive Covid-19 test.

The Mexican missed last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone after he had to go into isolation but the team said on Thursday that Public Health England had confirmed the period had been completed.

“Sergio requires a verified negative test result for Covid-19 before he can enter the paddock,” Racing Point said. “The testing process is taking place today.”

Racing Point said they expected to make a decision later on Thursday or before practice starts on Friday on who would partner Canadian Lance Stroll.

German Nico Hulkenberg, who was left without a drive for this season after being dropped by Renault, filled in for Perez last weekend.

The German qualified 13th for that race but was unable to take his place after the car failed to start in the garage.

“It looks like a bolt sheared within the clutch housing and that bolt got caught and therefore wouldn’t allow the internal combustion engine to turn over,” team boss Otmar Szafnauer told reporters. 

READ MORE

F1 champions Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2021

The decision leaves Sebastian Vettel almost certainly headed to Racing Point next year.
Motoring
37 minutes ago

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

Former F1 driver Paul di Resta will be on standby this weekend as McLaren's reserve for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone after having a ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Softer tyres throw up a fresh challenge for Hamilton

Softer tyres and hotter temperatures will pose a fresh test for Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone on Sunday after the Formula One championship leader won ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery news
  2. Fastest Range Rover ever is confirmed for SA New Models
  3. Wrecked Maserati brings Joburg to a standstill news
  4. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  5. Renault launches new Sandero Stepway Techroad New Models

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X