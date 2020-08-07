Motorsport

Marquez needed repeat surgery after mishap opening window at home

07 August 2020 - 07:58 By Reuters
Marc Marquez needed repeat surgery on his broken arm after trying to open a large window at home.
Image: Joan Cros Garcia/Corbis via Getty Images

Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig revealed on Thursday that MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had needed repeat surgery to his broken arm after damaging a titanium plate trying to open a large window at home.

Marquez, who broke his arm in the season-opening race in Jerez, tried to return the following weekend at the same Spanish circuit and is now ruled out of this weekend's Czech Grand Prix in Brno.

The Spaniard had a second operation in Barcelona to fix the damaged plate on Monday, and Puig told reporters that had nothing to do with the attempt to race again in Jerez.

“A domestic accident, opening a very big window - not a window, like a very big door - created a big pain that consequently broke the plate,” he said.

“He had a lot of pain in the arm and they (the doctors) could see that plate was broken.

“Probably due to the stress of all this time, this thing happened. But it's clear that it happened after the grand prix,” said Puig.

