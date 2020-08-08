Motorsport

Zarco storms to pole in Brno as Quartararo crashes

08 August 2020 - 16:37 By Reuters
Johann Zarco of France and Reale Avintia Racing prepares to start in box during the MotoGP Of Czech Republic - Free Practice at Brno Circuit on August 07, 2020 in Brno, Czech Republic.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Johann Zarco claimed a first MotoGP pole position for Avintia Ducati at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Saturday, edging fellow Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who crashed on his final lap.

Zarco produced a blistering lap of one minute 55.687 seconds, which was enough to ensure he was 0.303 seconds faster than Championship leader Quartararo on the Petronas Yamaha.

Quartararo tried to claw back the top spot for a fifth consecutive pole but crashed on the penultimate corner on his final effort.

The 21-year-old Quartararo was awarded a front-row spot after KTM's Pol Espargaro best effort was scrapped for breaking yellow flag rules.

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli clinched the final front-row spot on the grid, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro finished fourth.

Quartararo leads the championship standings with 50 points and will look to extend his 10-point lead over Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who will start fifth on the grid.

World champion Marc Marquez is unavailable this weekend after undergoing a second operation on a broken arm.

The Spaniard underwent a fresh procedure this week to replace a damaged titanium plate inserted after he broke his right arm in the July 19 season-opening race in Spain.

