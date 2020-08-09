Motorsport

SA's Brad Binder wins Czech MotoGP

09 August 2020 - 15:13 By Reuters
SA's Brad Binder en route to his maiden MotoGP victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

KTM rider Brad Binder claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday, while Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing seventh.

With nine laps remaining, South African rookie Binder chased down early leader Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha before holding his nerve to seal victory in only his third start in the premier class.

Johann Zarco, who claimed a first MotoGP pole position for Avintia Ducati on Saturday, completed an unexpected podium, while Petronas Yamaha's Quartararo struggled for grip as he dropped five places to finish in seventh place.

