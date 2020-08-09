Motorsport

Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak at Silverstone Grand Prix

09 August 2020 - 16:54 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes' run of domination and become champion Lewis Hamilton's closest challenger.

In a race that was dominated by tyre strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the championship.

Hamilton, who gained an extra point for fastest lap, also equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record of 155 career podium finishes.

