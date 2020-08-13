Motorsport

Perez to race in Spain after negative Covid-19 test

13 August 2020 - 12:13 By Reuters
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Racing Point walks in the Paddock for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 and missing the previous two races during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 13, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Racing Point walks in the Paddock for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 and missing the previous two races during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 13, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Racing Point's Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest Covid-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The Mexican missed the previous two grands prix at Britain's Silverstone circuit after contracting the virus.

“Checo (Perez) tested negative for Covid-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend,” the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has been filling in for Perez, qualifying third and finishing seventh in last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother who had been in hospital after an accident.

Sunday's race, like the five before it this season, is being held without spectators and under strict health conditions with teams operating in separate 'bubbles'.

Racing Point are fifth in the championship despite being docked 15 points by race stewards after Renault protested against the team's 2020 car. The row is now set to go to the FIA's International Court of Appeal.

MORE

Why Brad Binder has the cojones to become a MotoGP champion

Past disappointments didn’t stop the SA rider from going full guns in his debut MotoGP win
Motoring
2 hours ago

Ferrari change Vettel's chassis for Spanish GP

Sebastian Vettel will have a new chassis for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix after Ferrari said on Wednesday they had found damage to the one he used at ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Williams follow McLaren in dropping Racing Point appeal

Former champions Williams joined McLaren on Wednesday in dropping plans to appeal a stewards' decision against Formula One rivals Racing Point
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV compares the Audi A1 40 TFSI with the VW Polo GTI Features
  3. Lucid says its new electric sedan is first EV with 500-mile range news
  4. New Jaguar F-Type range now available in SA, pricing announced New Models
  5. Czech mate! ‘This was a dream I had when I was a little kid’ Motorsport

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X