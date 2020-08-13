Motorsport

Vettel expects to see out the season at Ferrari

13 August 2020 - 19:20 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 9 in Northampton, UK.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel recognised he was sailing through a "rough sea" but said on Thursday there had been no talks with Ferrari about parting ways before the end of the season.

The German has scored just 10 points from five races, compared to team mate Charles Leclerc's 45.

Ferrari announced in May that Vettel, who had been expecting a new contract, would be leaving at the end of the year with Spaniard Carlos Sainz joining from McLaren.

There has since been some speculation about whether the German, who won his titles with Red Bull and has been linked with Racing Point for 2021, would even see out the campaign with the Italian team.

"I've been in a happier place," he said when asked in a Spanish Grand Prix video conference how frustrated he felt with the way things were going.

READ MORE:

