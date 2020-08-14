Motorsport

Binder wants to start afresh at Red Bull Ring

14 August 2020 - 12:42 By Reuters
Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing looks on during the press conference pre-event during the MotoGP Of Austria at Red Bull Ring on August 13 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Red Bull KTM rookie Brad Binder is not getting carried away with last week’s sensational maiden MotoGP victory in the Czech Republic and is looking to reset for Sunday’s race in Austria.

South African Binder, 25, rose from seventh position at the start for a comfortable victory in just his third MotoGP race after moving up a class from Moto2 for 2020.

“I have been trying to reset,” he told reporters on Friday. “It’s difficult to try to forget about it because it has just happened, but I need to keep my feet on the ground.

“I just want to restart like nothing has happened. I want to start fresh, take things one lap at a time and keep the work ethic from last weekend.”

Binder won his previous race at the Red Bull Ring in the Moto2 class in 2019, and will hope to draw on that experience and his excellent knowledge of his team's home circuit.

“It’s a track that I have loved since I first rode here. If you look at it on a piece of paper, it looks super simple, but to try to ride fast and consistent around here is another challenge,” he said.

“I need to take a step back and not rush things. I find the best way to approach things on the MotoGP bike is with a bit of caution in the beginning and build into it, because it is so easy to make big mistakes early on.”

Binder's early success in MotoGP has left him feeling less pressure now he will be considered a contender in each race.

“I almost feel less pressure now. You put so much pressure on yourself and (there is) uncertainty if you are ever going to get it right, this big goal that you are working towards.

“I have always truly believed I would get it right, but I had no idea it would come after three races.”

