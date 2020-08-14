Motorsport

F1's fourth virtual championship to offer record prize money

14 August 2020 - 08:43 By Reuters
Red Bull Racing pick Nicolas Longuet (left) poses with Torro Rosso pick Manuel Biancolilla during the F1 Esports Series Pro Draft at Gfinity Arena on July 17 2019 in Fulham, England.
Red Bull Racing pick Nicolas Longuet (left) poses with Torro Rosso pick Manuel Biancolilla during the F1 Esports Series Pro Draft at Gfinity Arena on July 17 2019 in Fulham, England.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The fourth official Formula One Esports Series, starting this month, will have a record prize fund of $750,000 (roughly R13,057,125), the sport announced on Thursday.

Last year's prize fund was $500,000 (roughly R8,710,250), itself more than double what was on offer in 2018.

Drivers representing the 10 real F1 teams will compete remotely from homes and factories this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Formula One said a record 237,000 participants had attempted to qualify, compared to 109,000 in 2019, with that number whittled down to 45 entering this month's Pro Draft.

Each team must then add at least one draft qualifier to their three-person roster.

China will have two draft qualifiers for the first time with Tang Tianyu and Yuan Yifan winning through from the inaugural season of the F1 Esports Series China.

The 12-round Pro Series will be held as four events from October to December, with races lasting longer than previously and using the official F1 2020 Codemasters video game.

The races will be shown on F1's social channels and selected broadcasters.

Italian gamer David Tonizza, representing Ferrari's driver academy, is the defending champion.

“F1 Esports has had a huge year with the massive success of the virtual grand prix series that we ran through lockdown,” said Julian Tan, F1's head of esports.

“This has set us up well for the launch of the 2020 F1 Esports Series which will be our biggest and most innovative season yet.”

READ MORE

Daniel Abt back in Formula E with NIO after being sacked by Audi

Daniel Abt will return to the all-electric Formula E series with the NIO 333 team for the final six races of the season in Berlin after being sacked ...
Motoring
1 month ago

George Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

Williams Formula One driver George Russell feels his recent esports success, with back-to-back wins in the virtual Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix, is ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Lewis Hamilton has only himself to beat online

While Formula One rivals compete in virtual grands prix and various esports series during the Covid-19 lockdown, six-times world champion Lewis ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  2. AA car-safety report is misleading: Hyundai and Suzuki Features
  3. Ford causes a storm with its sporty new Ranger Thunder New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV compares the Audi A1 40 TFSI with the VW Polo GTI Features
  5. Lucid says its new electric sedan is first EV with 500-mile range news

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X