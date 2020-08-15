Motorsport

Ducati to decide Dovizioso's MotoGP future next week

15 August 2020 - 09:59 By Reuters
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team looks on in box during the MotoGP Of Austria - Free Practice at Red Bull Ring on August 14, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team looks on in box during the MotoGP Of Austria - Free Practice at Red Bull Ring on August 14, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati will decide on the future of Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso after next week's Styrian Grand Prix, team manager Davide Tardozzi said on Friday.

Dovizioso, 34, has won 13 races since joining Ducati in 2013, leading them to runners-up titles in three successive seasons.

Talks over a new contract have stalled, however, and Dovizioso's manager last month hinted that his rider was considering taking a break.

“We will make a decision after these two races in Austria. A decision that won't be conditioned by sporting results and it is not just the last race that will be taken into account,” Tardozzi told DAZN.

Five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who retired last year and signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, has been linked with a return to Ducati, while Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia is also in the mix to partner Jack Miller next year.

“Jorge is an important rider for us. He won with us and we keep him in our hearts. We will see,” Tardozzi added.

READ MORE

Binder wants to start afresh at Red Bull Ring

Red Bull KTM rookie Brad Binder is not getting carried away with last week’s sensational maiden MotoGP victory in the Czech Republic and is looking ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Rossi backs KTM to push for title success after Binder victory

Former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi believes KTM can be genuine title contenders for the world championship in 2020 and said Brad Binder's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Why Brad Binder has the cojones to become a MotoGP champion

Past disappointments didn’t stop the SA rider from going full guns in his debut MotoGP win
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. AA car-safety report is misleading: Hyundai and Suzuki Features
  2. Ford causes a storm with its sporty new Ranger Thunder New Models
  3. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  4. Powerful new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider rolls into town New Models
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV compares the Audi A1 40 TFSI with the VW Polo GTI Features

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X