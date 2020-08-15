Motorsport

Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweep Spanish GP front row

15 August 2020
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the Mercedes front row lockout at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six-time world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Hamilton's closest challenger in the standings, will start in third place with Mexican Sergio Perez lining up fourth for Racing Point on his return after missing two races due to Covid-19.

