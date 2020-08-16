Motorsport

Hamilton takes dominant win in Spain

16 August 2020 - 17:00 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 crosses the finish line during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for the fourth year in a row on Sunday to take a record 156th career podium finish and stretch his championship lead to 37 points.

The victory from pole position was the 88th of the Mercedes driver's career, and one of the more straightforward, leaving him three short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Hamilton's closest challenger in the championship, finished second at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes and taking the fastest lap.

