Motorsport

MotoGP champion Marquez to miss Styrian Grand Prix

17 August 2020 - 10:34 By Reuters
Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team is still recovering from a broken arm.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss next weekend's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria as he continues his recovery from a broken arm, his Repsol Honda team said on Sunday.

The Spaniard has already missed three races due to the injury he suffered in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last month, and the Styrian round will be his fourth absence.

He will continue to be replaced by German rider Stefan Bradl, who rode in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

"Stefan Bradl's participation in next week's Styrian GP is confirmed as Marc Marquez continues his recovery," the team said in a statement.

Six times MotoGP champion Marquez has yet to score a point this season and is 67 points behind Petronas Yamaha's French leader Fabio Quartararo. 

