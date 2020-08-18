Motorsport

Gasly reports house 'ransacked' while at Spanish GP

18 August 2020 - 08:08 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly reported on Monday that his home had been “robbed and ransacked” while he was racing in the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona at the weekend.

The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver posted a message on Instagram asking anyone with information to get in touch on social media.

Gasly said he had lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery at his house in Normandy.

“Some people are really worthless, disrespectful and contemptible,” said the Rouen-born driver, who finished ninth in the race at the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.

