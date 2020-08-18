Motorsport

McLaren first to sign F1's new 'Concorde Agreement'

18 August 2020 - 16:32 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain on Sunday. The team on Tuesday became the first to announce they had signed a new agreement setting out the sport's future.
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain on Sunday. The team on Tuesday became the first to announce they had signed a new agreement setting out the sport's future.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former world champions McLaren on Tuesday became the first Formula One team to announce they had signed a new commercial "Concorde Agreement" setting out the sport's future until the end of 2025.

Tuesday was the first day teams could sign up with rights holders Liberty Media. Several, along with the governing FIA, have indicated that they are ready to do so. The final deadline is the end of the month.

"This is the right deal at the right time for the sport, its owners, its teams and, most of all, the fans," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown in a statement.

"A more equitable sport is better for everyone: greater balance in the sharing of revenues among all the teams and clearer, simpler governance that cuts through vested interests and puts the sport first."

Brown, whose team first competed in the championship with late founder Bruce McLaren in 1966, said the new agreement would also make the constructors collectively stronger.

"Everyone has had to give ground for the bigger outcome, which will be a more competitive, exciting and thriving Formula One for future generations, which in turn secures a healthy sport for both participants and fans alike," he added.

READ MORE:

Zarco to undergo wrist surgery after horror crash in Austria

MotoGP rider Johann Zarco will undergo surgery after he was found to have a fractured wrist following his crash at last weekend's Austrian Grand ...
Motoring
32 minutes ago

F1's fastest driver algorithm fuels debate and derision

Formula One found the quickest route to an argument on Tuesday by publishing a list of fastest drivers, produced by an algorithm
Motoring
2 hours ago

No 'Andretti Curse' in August, says Marco

After more than five decades of Brickyard frustration the "Andretti Curse" has become as much a part of the Indianapolis 500 as the command for ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Good news for motorists as fuel price is expected to decrease news
  2. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  3. Hamilton takes dominant win in Spain Motorsport
  4. Ford causes a storm with its sporty new Ranger Thunder New Models
  5. AA car-safety report is misleading: Hyundai and Suzuki Features

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X