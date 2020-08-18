No 'Andretti Curse' in August, says Marco

After more than five decades of Brickyard frustration the “Andretti Curse” has become as much a part of the Indianapolis 500 as the command for drivers to “start your engines”.

American motor racing royalty, the Andrettis have ruled over open wheel racing in the US with a string of victories that have connected generations — father (Mario), to son (Michael), to grandson (Marco).

But for all their success at circuits around the world, Mario's Indy 500 victory in 1969 stands alone.

Over the years what was first shrugged off as bad luck, became cruel misfortune then later a full blown jinx that now ranks right up there with the Boston Red Sox “Curse of the Bambino” and Chicago Cubs' “Curse of the Billy Goat”.

For those looking for signs that whatever voodoo planted on the Andrettis will be lifted this year, there were hints on Sunday that something was different when 33-year-old Marco grabbed pole position 33 years after Mario was the last Andretti to start from the front.

The Andrettis have happily played along when it comes to the curse, neither embracing nor dismissing it.

Marco routinely turns the tables saying his family is not cursed but blessed while at the same time conceding the results suggest darker forces at work.

A theory this year has the curse thrown out of whack by the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the Indy 500 to move from its traditional May 24 date to August 23.

“I don't think it (the curse) exists in August so we are good,” Andretti told Reuters with a laugh. “As a family we would talk that we are blessed not cursed but it is a cool media story and we have been running with it.

“Results wise, yeah, maybe there is something to it because man the three of us have been so dominant here.

“We have a bunch of podiums but this is one place where that doesn't matter.”