Motorsport

Zarco to undergo wrist surgery after horror crash in Austria

18 August 2020 - 16:09 By Reuters
Johann Zarco will undergo surgery on a fractured wrist following his crash at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
Johann Zarco will undergo surgery on a fractured wrist following his crash at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP rider Johann Zarco will undergo surgery after he was found to have a fractured wrist following his crash at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, the Frenchman said on Tuesday.

The Avintia Ducati rider was involved in a high-speed crash with Franco Morbidelli's Petronas Yamaha at turn three in Spielberg on Sunday, with their cartwheeling bikes missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales by centimetres.

A medical check-up on Monday revealed Zarco had fractured his right wrist. He will have an operation in Italy on Wednesday.

"This is the doctor who has operated many times on Ducati riders," Zarco said.

"Then we will come back to Austria, and I will be at the track on Thursday to have a meeting about the big incident on Sunday."

Zarco said if he is declared fit by the medical centre he will be available for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Sunday's incident has sparked a backlash, with many riders blaming Zarco for taking an unusual line while braking and heading into the turn.

Morbidelli branded Zarco "half a killer", but the Frenchman maintains he did not under brake deliberately.

Avintia Ducati has defended Zarco, saying the telemetry data on the bike shows he did not brake early to cause a collision. 

